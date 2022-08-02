PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — The fire that destroyed Jim’s Steaks, a popular Philadelphia cheesesteak restaurant, has officially been ruled an accident. Investigators ripped through the remains on Friday, June 29.

After examining the damage, it was determined that an electrical wiring issue caused the fire. Investigators say the flames moved through the H-VAC system.

The owners of Jim’s Steaks have claimed they will rebuild.