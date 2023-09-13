(WHTM) — Danelo Cavalcante, the convicted murderer who escaped from Chester County Prison, has been arrested after a two week manhunt, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

Cavalcante was taken into custody alive around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning with no shots fired, according to Governor Josh Shapiro.

State Police say officials responded to a burglar alarm in the containment area but did not find Cavalcante. A helicopter then picked up a heat source, but had to be grounded due to weather.

Early Wednesday morning law enforcement moved in and a dog was able to subdue Cavalcante. who State Police say attempted to evade police by crawling under brush with a rifle.

Cavalcante suffered a bite wound from the dog but not other injuries were reported.

‘Today is a great day here in Chester County, said Chester County District Attorney Deb Ryan. “Our nightmare is over and the good guys won.”

Cavalcante’s escape from the prison on August 31 was caught on video. The video showed him crab walking up prison walls after which state police say he pushed through razor wire and climbed on to the roof.

Cavalcante was convicted of murdering his ex-girlfriend in 2021. He is also wanted in for a separate murder in Brazil. He escaped from Chester County Prison while awaiting transfer to state prison.

Police believed they had closed in on Cavalcante on Monday evening, after they say he stole a rifle from a garage. The homeowner encountered Cavalcante and fired at him, but police did not believe he was injured.

State police have scheduled a news conference for 9:30 a.m. Wednesday.