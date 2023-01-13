HARRISBURG, Pa. (HTM) — On Friday, Jan. 13 the Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee announced the talent lineup for the Inaugural Celebration which will be held at Rock Lititz in Lancaster County.

Musical performers will include Wiz Khalifa, Smokey Robison, and the band Mt. Joy.

“We are honored and excited to have such top-level talent, representing our Commonwealth’s great diversity, performing at the Inaugural Celebration,” said Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee Executive Director Amanda Warren.

“As we seek to create a dynamic, interactive, and accessible event for all Pennsylvanians, we have chosen artists who provide something for everyone and we are honored they’ll join us. We look forward to showcasing the very best of Pennsylvania and celebrating the inauguration of our 48th Governor on Tuesday evening,” Warren added.

The Inaugural Committee is planning a dynamic celebration. One that brings people together around great music to mark the beginning of the Shapiro-Davis Administration, according to the release.