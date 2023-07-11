(WHTM) — Ever since the creation of online shopping, malls have been on the decline. The COVID-19 pandemic put a nail in the coffin of many malls around the country, including malls in Pennsylvania.

Dead malls are plentiful throughout the state. Many have closed, but some only have a couple of tenants left. The biggest dead mall in Pennsylvania, however, has been abandoned and left to rot since 2020.

The Century III Mall was one of the largest shopping malls of its kind in the state of Pennsylvania when it first opened in 1979, according to abanondedonline.net. It was the third-largest enclosed mall in the world, having 1.6 million square feet of enclosed space. It was named after the 1976 bicentennial of the United States.

The mall opened in two phases. Phase one opened on October 23, 1979. The anchors at that time include J.C. Penney and Kaufmann’s as well as 75 other shops and restaurants. The mall contained space for a total of five anchors. The other three anchor tenants did not open until phase two was completed in 1980.

The anchors included in phase two were Gimbels, Sears, and a three-story Montgomery Ward. Abanondedonline.net says that Sears opened in October of 1980 and featured a 24-auto bay center, beauty salon, photo studio, and key shop.

Anchor tenants changed rapidly throughout the 1980s and 1990s when companies would merge and become bankrupt. Montgomery Ward was turned into Horne’s in 1986 and then was eventually turned into Kaufmann’s Furniture Gallery in 1998. Gimbels closed in 1998 and Kafumann’s was then rebranded in 2006 to Macy’s.

Other anchor tenants that were seen during the mall’s history were T.J. Maxx, Steve & Barry’s, Marshall’s, and Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Abanondedonline.net says that the mall started to decline during the 21st century when the value of the mall plummeted from $150 million in 2006 to just $27 million. The decline also was due to a new shopping venue, The Waterfront, which opened in 2009.

In 2013, the mall was purchased by Moonbeam Capital Investments of Las Vegas, Nevada for $10.5 million, and in 2017, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection. The mall continued to die off until the very last tenant, J.C. Penney shut its doors in 2020.

Currently, the mall sits abandoned and rotting away. The mall has been a hub of crime over the last few years, as well as vandals causing damage to the property. West Mifflin Police stated that any entry into the abandoned mall is considered a crime.

As of July 2023, there is no word on what the site of the mall will become.