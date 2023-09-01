PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) — Grocery stores are a necessity, and even as online retailers like Amazon continue to grow, the local market is a staple in everyday American lives — and one company takes the top spot in Pennsylvania.

The Daily Meal said they evaluated grocery stores in every state using strict criteria such as stock (the range of brands and offerings); innovation (delivery, mobile apps, etc.); value; and contribution to the community.

In Pennsylvania, the GIANT company (GIANT/MARTIN’S) takes the top spot. Headquartered in Carlisle, GIANT began in 1923 as a butcher shop. In celebrating 100 years, the company is offering some big sales on everyday products.

GIANT and MARTIN’S have frequent deals, weekly sales, and convenient online ordering/store pick-up for their local customers throughout Central/Midstate Pennsylvania and east into the Philadelphia area. That includes other states like Virginia, Maryland and more.

WTAJ reached out to GIANT and you can read their statement below.

“From our humble beginnings in 1923 as a two-man butcher shop to growing into a leading grocer, The GIANT Company connects families, whether it’s for special celebrations, quick meals on the go, or gathering for a weeknight dinner around the table. We recognize that our customers have many choices regarding where they shop. We are honored to be part of many local communities across the states we serve, some of which we’ve served for 100 years. The grocery industry is intensely competitive, and our customers’ needs are constantly evolving, so we must continue to innovate and differentiate ourselves. The GIANT Company is laser-focused on doing all that it can to provide a one-of-a-kind shopping experience for our customers every day, whether they shop with us in stores or online. We are always listening to and learning from our customers, so we can be better positioned to meet their ever-changing needs. By providing a wide assortment of high-quality products at affordable prices, as well as an array of convenience offerings and superior service from our team members, we are committed to being our customers’ first choice and trusted partner when it comes to feeding and caring for their families.“