(WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker wants to change the schedule for the annual deer hunting season.

In a memo to State Senate colleagues, State Senator Lisa Boscola (D-Lehigh/Northampton) says she intends to introduce legislation that will permanently move the season’s opening day.

Boscola says her legislation would set the opening date of rifle season back to the Monday after Thanksgiving.

In 2019 the state moved the season to start the Saturday after Thanksgiving, a move Boscola says has negatively impacted local business owners and hunters.

Boscola said her legislation would not impact Sunday hunting or determine the duration of the hunting season.

Pennsylvania’s 2023 deer rifle season begins on November 25 and runs through December 9. The flintlock season begins on December 26, while archery seasons begin in September.