PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Fish and Boat Commission Board approved a proposal that will raise the rates for fishing licenses and permits.

The rate for Pennsylvania residents would go up by $2.50 and non-resident annual fees would go up by $4.

Senior resident lifetime licenses would see an increase of $10, making this the biggest price increase.

By law the Fish and Boat Commission will need to have a public comment period and share that information with the State House and Senate after the board gives final approval. If it’s approved, these rate hikes would go into effect next year.