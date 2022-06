(WHTM) – Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf signed a new law changing the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commissions’ boat registration period.

Senate Bill 403 aligns the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s (PFBC) boat registration period with the calendar year. The PFBC may issue registrations valid for a period not to exceed three years, which will be valid from January 1 through December 31.

Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here.

By regulation, the PFBC may also provide for the transfer of multiple calendar-year registrations upon sale or conveyance of a boat.