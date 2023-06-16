(WHTM)– Changes are coming for purchasing doe tags in Pennsylvania, making it easier for hunters to acquire for the upcoming season.

Doe tags are now able to be bought wherever hunting licenses are sold, meaning that they can now be bought online or at a license issuing agent, such as sporting goods stores, gun shops, and also Game Commission offices.

Licenses go on sale for Pennsylvania residents on Monday, June 26 at 8 a.m., and non-residents can buy them on Monday, July 10 at 8 a.m.

A new law that took effect earlier this year, allows the license to be purchased online instead of mailing a check and application.

The antlerless deer option was added to the list of the types of licenses that can be bought online. An online customer who wants a general license and an antlerless license must click to select those options, plus any other available licenses and permits they want. They will then come in the mail within 10 business days.

In-person customers tell the agent which licenses they want, and they will then print out the license and tags.

Doe tags are only available in a limited quantity for each Wildlife Management Unit that is set by the Game Commission based on the deer goals. When the maximum amount of licenses are issued, the sale of them will stop.

There are four sale periods, during which hunters can purchase the tags. The first is on June 26, the second on July 24, the third on Aug. 14, and the fourth is on Aug. 28.,

License fees for the year remain the same. More information about purchasing doe tags and other license can be found online at the Pennsylvania Game Commission’s website.