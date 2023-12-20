(WHTM) – After a year of record gas prices Pennsylvania drivers could see relief at the pump in 2024.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue, the motor fuel tax rate, also known as the gas tax, will drop for the first time since 2018.

The $0.785/gallon tax will drop to $0.741/gallon in 2024 effective Jan. 1, 2024, and remain in place throughout the calendar year.

Before 2023, the motor fuel tax had remained at $0.741/gallon for five consecutive years.

Pennsylvania’s motor fuel tax remains above average for other states with the national average set at $0.3236, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration. The federal gas tax is $0.1840, as of July 1, 2023.

The prices of aviation gasoline ($0.06/gallon) and jet fuel ($0.02/gallon) will also remain flat in 2024. Liquid fuels (motor gasoline and gasohol) will drop from $0.611/gallon to $0.576/gallon.

According to Gas Buddy, Pennsylvania has the seventh-highest gas prices in the country averaging $3.423/gallon. That’s down from from $5.05/gallon average Pennsylvania drivers saw in June 2022 and is the lowest Pennsylvania drivers have seen since late 2021.

Nationally, Gas Buddy says gas prices rose slightly before Christmas with a national average of $3.09/gallon. This rate is down from the $3.85/gallon drivers saw earlier this year.

“For the second straight year, we’ve seen the national average stop just short of falling below the $3 per gallon mark, though tens of thousands of gas stations around the U.S. will still have prices at $2.99 or lower,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “While most are just trying to get through the holidays, we’ve been crunching numbers for what motorists can expect for 2024. Our annual Fuel Outlook, to be released in the coming days, offers some hope of lower prices for the year ahead.”