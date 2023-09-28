(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Insurance Department says there are moderate rate increases that remain below the rate of medical inflation in the 2024 Individual and Small Group Affordable Care Act health insurance rates.

While not every Pennsylvanian will see health insurance premiums increase, the department says some could see increases higher than the statewide average if they keep their current plans.

“Based on the products now approved by the Insurance Department, all insurers currently offering individual market coverage in Pennsylvania’s 67 counties will continue to provide plans in 2024 with a statewide average increase of 3.9%, which is lower than what insurers initially filed and what was reported this summer. The commonwealth will see a 4.1 % average increase in the small group market. The individual and small group market rate increases are lower than last year’s increases and are trending lower than current national averages for 2024 health plans.” Pennsylvania Insurance Department

There will be new options for dental plans, including new stand-alone options in 59 counties that will be available when they shop on Pennie.

Open enrollment for Pennie begins on November 1 and ends on December 15, with coverage starting on January 1, 2024.

“Pennie offers many Pennsylvanians a way to save costs while having the protection of high-quality health coverage, which builds on the Insurance Department’s critical work to ensure stable and competitive health insurance options,” Pennie Executive Director Devon Trolley said. “We encourage anyone that is uninsured or looking for better health coverage to visit pennie.com to protect your health, wallet, and peace of mind.”

The department says there will also be an expansion of Highmark into Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia Counties. Those in Bucks, Philadelphia, and Montgomery counties will also see Jefferson Health Plans expand into their markets.

Geisinger will also expand offerings into Bedford County. The department says this is the sixth year there will be increased competition in the market.

Those with questions can call the Insurance Department Consumer Services Bureau at 1-877-881-6388.