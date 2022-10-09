ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation is alerting drivers of a scheduled closure on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

PennDOT says drivers on the northeast extension can expect a 90-minute detour October 14-17 for a bridge replacement.

The project will take place at the Huckleberry Road Bridge Near Allentown. A portion of I-476 will be closed starting at 9 p.m. on October 14 and is scheduled to remain closed until 4 a.m. on October 17.

The 55-hour weekend closure is planned between the Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56, and the Mahoning Valley Interchange, Exit 74. Huckleberry Road in South Whitehall Township has already been closed and is scheduled to remain closed until December 2022.

PennDOT released outlines of the planned detours for both northbound and southbound traffic during the closure.

PennDOT says changeable message signs will provide information on the closure and detours.

According to pre-COVID-19 pandemic data from PennDOT, 31,174 vehicles travel on I-476 every day. The bridge replacement project is reported by PennDOT to cost $7 million and is subject to weather conditions.