HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Those who receive a prepaid debit card for unemployment compensation and state workers’ insurance funds will see a change in how they receive payments.

The Pennsylvania Treasury Department will be transitioning to a new prepaid debit card provider for Unemployment Compensation (UC) and State Workers’ Insurance Fund (SWIF) claimants.

The Treasury says they are transitioning from U.S. Bank ReliaCards to Money Network prepaid debit cards issued by My Banking Direct. Any outstanding balances on a ReliaCard should be used, as they will not be transferred to the Money Network card.

Beginning on or about March 6, 2023, the Money Network prepaid debit cards will be mailed to approximately 47,000 UC/SWIF recipients who receive benefit payments via a prepaid debit card.

Those who receive a card should expect it in a plain white envelope with an Omaha, Nebraska return address.

The Treasury released a timeline for the transition and how it will affect users.

Starting February 17, 2023: New UC/SWIF claimants who request payment by prepaid debit card will be enrolled with Money Network.

February 17, 2023, through approximately March 20, 2023: Anyone filing a claim during this timeframe will likely receive one or more benefit payments via check issued by the Pennsylvania Treasury Department and mailed to the address on record with L&I.

February 28, 2023: The last day UC/SWIF benefit payments will be loaded to ReliaCards.

March 1, 2023, through March 23, 2023: Anyone who received benefit payments via a ReliaCard prior to March 1, 2023, will receive payments during this period via check issued by the Pennsylvania Treasury Department and mailed to the address on record with L&I.

Beginning March 6, 2023: Money Network prepaid debit cards will be sent via U.S. mail to UC/SWIF claimants who request payment by prepaid debit card.

Beginning March 24, 2023: All UC benefit payments made via prepaid debit card will be loaded onto Money Network prepaid debit cards.

Those participating in both programs are asked to verify they have the correct mailing address on file with the Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) to ensure all mailings reach them.

The Treasury says the change is due to the conclusion of its contract with U.S. Bank for ReliaCard.

Anyone receiving benefits can change their payment method to direct deposit by visiting L&I’s website.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For more information on the transition to new Money Network prepaid debit cards visit Treasury’s webpage about the transition, Treasury’s FAQ, and L&I’s UC website.

Claimants with questions can email UCDtreasuryweb@patreasury.gov or call 877-869-1956.