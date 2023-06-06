A young white tail deer looks up from a hillside, Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, in Marple Township, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

(WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Game Commission says “big changes” were recently made to Pennsylvania’s antlerless deer license purchasing process.

As part of Act 148, a new state passed last year, the Game Commission is allowed to “modernize and simplify” how antlerless deer licenses are sold.

The new process allows hunters to purchase their 2-23-24 antlerless licenses online at HuntFishPA, or at any in-store hunting license issuing agent.

Those purchasing their licenses from HuntFishPA are asked to ensure their contact information is correct as the agency will be mailing all buyers a postcard with information related to the process.

All new hunters should create their user profiles prior to June 26.

Resident antlerless deer licenses cost $6.97 and nonresident antlerless deer licenses cost $26.97.

Antlerless licenses go on sale on June 26 at 8 a.m. for residents and July 10 for nonresidents. A second round will begin on July 24 and a third round starts on August 14. The fourth round begins on August 28 with hunters allowed to buy additional licenses until reaching the personal limit of six.

The 2023 deer season starts on September 16 and ends on January 27, 2024.