HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) has announced that the 2024 period for an education grant program will be earlier in the year.

According to the commission, applications for the R3 Education Grant Program will now be accepted beginning on Jan. 16 and ending on March 1. In the past, the application period would begin in mid-March.

The R3 Grant was established to support partner organizations by providing hands-on education for the recruitment, retention, and reactivation (R3) of anglers and boaters in Pennsylvania.

The change in the application period will allow for additional processing time and also improve customer service. The R3 Grant will reimburse qualifying organizations up to $25,000 for eligible expenses for projects that will be done between July 1, 2024, and June 30, 2025.

More information about the R3 Grant can be found on the PFBC website, which can be found here.