PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM)– Changes were made to getting a Real ID in Pennsylvania in order to make it easier to acquire.

According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the changes are in regard to the documentation that is accepted for proof of Social Security Number.

It is required that Pennsylvanians present proof of Social Security Number in order to get a Real ID.

The following documentation is now accepted as proof:

A Social Security Card;

A W-2 form;

A SSA-1099 form;

A non-SSA-1099 form;

A pay stub with the applicant’s name and full Social

The name on the proof must match the current legal name of the applicant, PennDOT says. If the name does not match, then the applicant can update their documents.

There have been over a million Real IDs issued by PennDOT to date. Those looking to acquire one can do so by heading to the local driver’s license center and will have to pay a one-time fee of $30.