HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A tax credit, and rent rebate program has been enhanced by the state and now is the time to sign up to get the benefit.

Governor Josh Shapiro has crisscrossed the commonwealth touting one of the highlights of his first years in office that he hopes will put a few extra bucks in the pockets of seniors.

The property tax rent rebate program will offer money to about 175,000 additional Pennsylvanians. Income caps were lifted and the amount of money given was also increased. Seniors can get up to $1,000 to help with rent and property taxes. If you make up to $45,000 a year, you are eligible for the program.

You must sign up by June 30, but state officials were in the Lehigh Valley on Tuesday saying to not delay and to sign up as soon as possible.

More information and to sign up for the program can be found here.