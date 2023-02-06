HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker is proposing legislation that would create new standards for tiny houses.

In a memo sent to all House members, State Rep. Darisha Parker (D-Philadelphia) said there is “a lack of clear guidance and building standards makes it difficult for local governments to establish parameters by which tiny houses are permissible as permanent single-family dwellings.”

Tiny homes have become popular in recent years for those looking to downsize, a solution to local homelessness, and for people looking for a unique home setting.

Parker says she is proposing legislation to make it easier for local governments to include tiny homes with safe building standards. The bill would amend Act 45 of 1999 to require the Department of Labor and Industry to promulgate regulations adopting Appendix Q “Tiny Houses” of the 2018 International Residential Code.

Doing so would allow a tiny house under 400 square feet to be installed on a foundation, such as a concrete pad, as a permanent residence. Attention is specifically paid to safety features such as handrails, headroom, ladders, fans, and emergency requirements.

The bill would only apply to a municipality that adopts Appendix Q by ordinance.

According to TinyHousVillages.com, there are two communities in Pennsylvania, including one in Elizabethtown.

“I hope you will consider joining me in co-sponsoring this legislation to expand housing options for Pennsylvanians in municipalities that want to provide residents with an affordable, safe, and environmentally sustainable home,” said Parker.