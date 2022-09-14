HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A bill in the Pennsylvania General Assembly could change who operates and administers the Pennsylvania Lottery.

House Bill 2538, sponsored by Rep. Carrie Lewis DelRosso (R-Allegheny/Westmoreland), would give the Secretary of State the power to operate and administer the Pennsylvania Lottery.

The Secretary of State would also have to promote the rules and regulations dealing with the lottery, notably the total revenues from lottery ticket sales.

Currently, the Pennsylvania Lottery operates as a bureau within the Pennsylvania Department of Revenue.

The bill was referred to the Aging and Older Adult Services committee earlier this year and is on the committee’s September 14 agenda.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The Pennsylvania Lottery was created in 1971 and reported a nearly $1.2 billion profit to benefit older Pennsylvanians from last year’s revenue.

DelRosso is currently running for Lieutenant Governor on the Republican ticket with State Senator Doug Mastriano.