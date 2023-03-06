HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Pennsylvania lawmaker is proposing a change that would change rules for many of the state’s deer hunters.

According to a memo to House members, Rep. David Maloney Sr. (R-Berks) plans to introduce legislation that would amend the Pennsylvania Game Code to remove antler restrictions for senior hunters.

Currently, senior hunters can only take a buck that has at least three legal points on at least one side including the brow tine.

Maloney says the rules would place restrictions in line with junior hunters, mentored youth, disabled hunters, and resident active-duty armed services personnel. Those rules, according to Maloney, drop the requirement to either two points on one side or a spike antler at least three inches in length.

Maloney says these rules would help limit the spread of Chronic Wasting Disease, which is more prevalent in older bucks who cover more area during the rut.

“I believe this simple change in the law will allow our valued senior hunters to enjoy additional opportunity to harvest antlered deer, and greatly enhance their hunting experience,” said Maloney.

To be a senior hunter in Pennsylvania, you must be 65 years old or older. Residents who are 64 can apply for a license if their birthday is before June 30 of the current license year.