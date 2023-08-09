HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM)– Insurance companies that operate in Pennsylvania filed requests to change their rate for consumers, and the state is looking for public feedback.

For the 2024 year, insurers that are offering individual and small group health insurance plans for Pennsylvania consumers filed plans wanting to increase the statewide average by 4.2%. Until Sept. 8, the public can comment on requests and fillings

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The following companies are the insurers seeking a change:

Capital Advantage Assurance Company — Rating areas 6,7,9, Average rate request 7.9%

— Rating areas 6,7,9, Average rate request 7.9% Cigna Health and Life Insurance Company — Rating area 8, Average rate request 13.1%

— Rating area 8, Average rate request 13.1% Geisinger Health Plan — Rating areas 2,3,5,6,7,9, Average rate request 7.3%

— Rating areas 2,3,5,6,7,9, Average rate request 7.3% Geisinger Quality Options — Rating areas 2,3,5,6,7,9, Average rate request 7.1%

Highmark Benefits Group Inc. — Rating areas 3,8, Average rate request 13.2%

— Rating areas 3,8, Average rate request 13.2% Highmark Coverage Advantage Inc. (Rating areas 1,4, Average rate request 9.9%

Highmark Inc. — Rating areas 1,2,4,5,6,7,9, Average rate request 11.2%

Independence Blue Cross (QCC Ins. Co.) — Rating area 8, Average rate request -2.7%

— Rating area 8, Average rate request -2.7% Keystone Health Plan Central — Rating areas 6,7,9, Average rate request -0.3%

— Rating areas 6,7,9, Average rate request -0.3% Keystone Health Plan East, Inc.– Rating area 8, Average rate request -3.5%

Rating area 8, Average rate request -3.5% Oscar Health Plan of Pennsylvania, Inc.– Rating areas 3,6,7,8, Average rate request 6.8%

Pennsylvania Health & Wellness, Inc. — Rating areas 3,6,7,8, Average rate request 2.3%

UPMC Health Coverage, Inc. — Rating areas 1,5, Average rate request 7.6%

UPMC Health Options, Inc. — Rating areas 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,9, Average rate request 6.2%

“The Shapiro Administration is committed to raising awareness about the importance of health insurance and providing increased access to affordable, comprehensive health coverage,” Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys said in a news release. “We strongly encourage individual market consumers to shop for coverage on Pennie® where they may qualify for financial assistance that, as we consistently hear from Pennsylvanians, makes coverage more affordable than they thought might be possible.”

The rate filings for the 2024 health insurance plans were submitted in May. About 372,000 Pennsylvanians are enrolled through Pennie during the 2023 Open Enrollment period.