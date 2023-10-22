EXTON, Pa. (WHTM) – A firefighter in Chester County died Friday evening while responding to an alarm.

The West Whiteland Fire Company says firefighter Colin Reedy and a second firefighter were driving during a heavy downpour when their vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree.

Firefighter Reedy died from his injuries at the scene and the second firefighter is at Paoli Memorial Hospital in critical but stable condition.

“We ask that you keep the families of both firefighters and our members in your thoughts and prayers at this time,” said the West Whiteland Fire Company.

Funeral arrangements will be announced at a later time.