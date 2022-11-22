WASHINGTON, D.C. (WHTM) — As the Midstate gears up for the holiday season, the White House is also getting ready to celebrate Christmas, and this year, that includes a piece of Pennsylvania.

First Lady Jill Biden received the official White House Christmas tree on Monday.

It’s an 18.5-foot-tall, 13-foot-across concolor fir tree from Evergreen Acres Tree Farm owned by Paul and Pam Shealer in Schuylkill County, Pennsylvania, The Hill reported.

The Shealers won the opportunity to have their tree displayed in the White House through a competition hosted by the National Christmas Tree Association.

The tree will be the centerpiece of the White House’s holiday decorations.