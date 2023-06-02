(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission has announced it has seen more deer become infected with Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) than compared to the previous year.

CWD is a fatal neurological disease with no cure or vaccine that affects animals such as deer and elk

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the Game Commission, since July 2022 it has collected nearly 10,000 CWD samples from deer. To date, more than 400 deer have tested positive for the disease and 243 have been harvested by hunters.

The Game Commission also states that both numbers are up from the year before when 261 deer overall tested positive and 174 were harvested by hunters.

“CWD surveillance is crucial to managing the disease,” said agency CWD Section Supervisor Andrea Korman. “CWD is a serious threat to deer and elk. Knowing where the disease is allows us to focus our efforts to keep more deer from becoming infected.”

You can view the results of this ongoing surveillance effort on the CWD Surveillance Dashboard by clicking here.

The Game Commission says it is updated weekly and allows the public to view past and current information related to CWD and gives hunters who submitted their deer for testing access to results online.