(STACKER) — Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers. High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of June 15, the 30-year fixed mortgage rate sits at 6.69%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Pennsylvania using data from Zillow. Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of May 2023. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Pennsylvania

#1. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD: 29

#2. Pittsburgh, PA: 1

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#30. Downingtown

– Typical home value: $526,545

– 1-year price change: +4.9%

– 5-year price change: +41.0%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#29. Langhorne

– Typical home value: $528,865

– 1-year price change: +2.7%

– 5-year price change: +32.2%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#28. Chalfont

– Typical home value: $543,576

– 1-year price change: +1.4%

– 5-year price change: +37.5%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#27. Yardley

– Typical home value: $548,353

– 1-year price change: +1.4%

– 5-year price change: +37.2%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#26. Avondale

– Typical home value: $553,338

– 1-year price change: +4.6%

– 5-year price change: +48.3%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#25. Exton

– Typical home value: $557,712

– 1-year price change: +4.9%

– 5-year price change: +34.6%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#24. Flourtown

– Typical home value: $559,811

– 1-year price change: +4.3%

– 5-year price change: +30.4%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#23. Media

– Typical home value: $565,355

– 1-year price change: +4.7%

– 5-year price change: +43.3%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#22. Kennett Square

– Typical home value: $566,595

– 1-year price change: +5.4%

– 5-year price change: +44.6%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#21. Paoli

– Typical home value: $573,941

– 1-year price change: +5.2%

– 5-year price change: +37.1%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#20. West Chester

– Typical home value: $594,035

– 1-year price change: +6.9%

– 5-year price change: +39.0%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#19. Glenmoore

– Typical home value: $613,816

– 1-year price change: +4.5%

– 5-year price change: +43.4%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#18. Ambler

– Typical home value: $614,957

– 1-year price change: +6.4%

– 5-year price change: +48.3%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#17. Churchville

– Typical home value: $618,103

– 1-year price change: +0.7%

– 5-year price change: +27.9%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#16. Blue Bell

– Typical home value: $620,125

– 1-year price change: +7.1%

– 5-year price change: +45.1%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#15. Dresher

– Typical home value: $627,544

– 1-year price change: +3.0%

– 5-year price change: +29.5%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#14. Garnet Valley

– Typical home value: $630,464

– 1-year price change: +4.6%

– 5-year price change: +36.8%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#13. Richboro

– Typical home value: $634,138

– 1-year price change: +0.6%

– 5-year price change: +28.6%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#12. Glen Mills

– Typical home value: $635,560

– 1-year price change: +5.2%

– 5-year price change: +38.5%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#11. Furlong

– Typical home value: $665,537

– 1-year price change: +2.5%

– 5-year price change: +36.3%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#10. Chester Springs

– Typical home value: $686,417

– 1-year price change: +4.4%

– 5-year price change: +39.2%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#9. Wynnewood

– Typical home value: $699,552

– 1-year price change: +5.0%

– 5-year price change: +43.1%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#8. Fort Washington

– Typical home value: $704,037

– 1-year price change: +3.4%

– 5-year price change: +36.6%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#7. Malvern

– Typical home value: $708,139

– 1-year price change: +4.7%

– 5-year price change: +39.2%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#6. Narberth

– Typical home value: $724,624

– 1-year price change: +6.9%

– 5-year price change: +42.2%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#5. Bryn Mawr

– Typical home value: $791,477

– 1-year price change: +5.2%

– 5-year price change: +44.9%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#4. New Hope

– Typical home value: $818,475

– 1-year price change: +2.7%

– 5-year price change: +46.4%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#3. Edgeworth

– Typical home value: $845,330

– 1-year price change: +1.6%

– 5-year price change: +37.4%

– Metro area: Pittsburgh, PA

#2. Berwyn

– Typical home value: $853,192

– 1-year price change: +5.3%

– 5-year price change: +36.8%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD

#1. Devon

– Typical home value: $876,508

– 1-year price change: +7.6%

– 5-year price change: +39.9%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington, PA-NJ-DE-MD