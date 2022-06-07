Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Pennsylvania using data from Zillow.

Cities are ranked by the Zillow Home Values Index for all homes as of April 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib.

The most expensive city on the list has a typical home value of $878,422 which is 237% higher than the state average of $260,488.

Metros with the most cities in the top 30 in Pennsylvania

#1. Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington: 27

#2. Pittsburgh: 3

Read on to see which cities made the list.

#30. Broomall

– Typical home value: $488,203

– 1-year price change: +10.0%

– 5-year price change: +38.9%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#29. Collegeville

– Typical home value: $489,576

– 1-year price change: +14.7%

– 5-year price change: +41.2%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#28. Wexford

– Typical home value: $493,388

– 1-year price change: +14.8%

– 5-year price change: +40.4%

– Metro area: Pittsburgh

#27. Morrisville

– Typical home value: $496,764

– 1-year price change: +14.5%

– 5-year price change: +46.1%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#26. Flourtown

– Typical home value: $507,638

– 1-year price change: +11.3%

– 5-year price change: +37.0%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#25. Langhorne

– Typical home value: $509,871

– 1-year price change: +15.4%

– 5-year price change: +42.9%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#24. Avondale

– Typical home value: $511,591

– 1-year price change: +15.2%

– 5-year price change: +38.1%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#23. Kennett Square

– Typical home value: $518,942

– 1-year price change: +14.6%

– 5-year price change: +42.1%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#22. Chalfont

– Typical home value: $519,180

– 1-year price change: +16.5%

– 5-year price change: +44.6%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#21. Exton

– Typical home value: $523,821

– 1-year price change: +15.3%

– 5-year price change: +37.3%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#20. Ivyland

– Typical home value: $527,980

– 1-year price change: +15.4%

– 5-year price change: +41.4%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#19. Media

– Typical home value: $536,094

– 1-year price change: +13.9%

– 5-year price change: +41.5%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#18. Paoli

– Typical home value: $544,385

– 1-year price change: +13.1%

– 5-year price change: +36.6%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#17. West Chester

– Typical home value: $547,155

– 1-year price change: +13.7%

– 5-year price change: +35.6%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#16. Yardley

– Typical home value: $550,246

– 1-year price change: +15.5%

– 5-year price change: +45.8%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#15. Mars

– Typical home value: $553,418

– 1-year price change: +14.9%

– 5-year price change: +30.4%

– Metro area: Pittsburgh

#14. Glenmoore

– Typical home value: $573,622

– 1-year price change: +18.5%

– 5-year price change: +43.3%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#13. Blue Bell

– Typical home value: $573,921

– 1-year price change: +14.1%

– 5-year price change: +36.4%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#12. Ambler

– Typical home value: $576,794

– 1-year price change: +12.9%

– 5-year price change: +44.2%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#11. Garnet Valley

– Typical home value: $585,533

– 1-year price change: +14.3%

– 5-year price change: +33.0%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#10. Churchville

– Typical home value: $596,137

– 1-year price change: +16.7%

– 5-year price change: +40.9%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#9. Glen Mills

– Typical home value: $609,551

– 1-year price change: +11.9%

– 5-year price change: +34.9%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#8. Richboro

– Typical home value: $612,266

– 1-year price change: +17.3%

– 5-year price change: +41.6%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#7. Chester Springs

– Typical home value: $639,980

– 1-year price change: +17.4%

– 5-year price change: +34.8%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#6. Malvern

– Typical home value: $647,964

– 1-year price change: +15.2%

– 5-year price change: +35.1%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#5. Wynnewood

– Typical home value: $701,587

– 1-year price change: +11.8%

– 5-year price change: +40.0%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#4. Narberth

– Typical home value: $740,219

– 1-year price change: +10.4%

– 5-year price change: +39.1%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#3. Bryn Mawr

– Typical home value: $804,539

– 1-year price change: +11.0%

– 5-year price change: +40.1%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#2. New Hope

– Typical home value: $805,075

– 1-year price change: +16.7%

– 5-year price change: +40.2%

– Metro area: Philadelphia-Camden-Wilmington

#1. Edgeworth

– Typical home value: $878,422

– 1-year price change: +14.9%

– 5-year price change: +42.4%

– Metro area: Pittsburgh