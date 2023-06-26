HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania lawmakers will vote Monday on whether to confirm Governor Josh Shapiro’s Secretary of the Commonwealth nominee Al Schmidt.

Schmidt, a Republican, previously served as a Philadelphia city commissioner in Philadelphia and was the Vice Chairman of the city’s Board of Elections.

“I am an administrator. I am not an activist. I am an advocate for improving voter access and an advocate for improving election integrity,” said Schmidt during a May confirmation hearing.

While overseeing elections is perhaps the Department of State’s most prominent role, it also oversees public health and safety licensing, charity registration, and sanctioning several combat sports.

“Al Schmidt has a proven track record of defending our democracy, protecting voting rights, and standing up to extremism – even in the face of grave threats – and I am proud to nominate him to be Pennsylvania’s next Secretary of the Commonwealth,” said Governor Shapiro in January. “Al will bring an extraordinary level of integrity, determination, and expertise to our Administration – and I know he is ready to continue the hard work of preserving and strengthening our democracy at the Department of State. I look forward to Al’s partnership, service, and leadership in this critically important work.”

Schmidt received the Presidential Citizens Medal from President Joe Biden in January 2023. The White House says Schmidt “kept the vote tally going in the face of pressure and efforts to overturn the (2020) election.” Schmidt was one of 12 people to receive the medal on January 6, 2023.

While serving as Acting Secretary of State, Schmidt oversaw the 2023 May primary election where the department reported a “minimum number of routine issues” in a “fair, free, secure” election.

The Senate State Government Committee is scheduled to hold the vote at 10 a.m. on Monday, followed by a vote on whether to establish an “interstate voter registration cross-check” system.