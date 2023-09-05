BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Drivers on the Pennsylvania Turnpike are being alerted of construction work that is leading to lane closures on a connector for the mainline.

According to the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission, work is getting underway on the Breezewood Connector in Bedford County between Interstate 70 and U.S. Route 30.

The exit ramp from U.S. 30 westbound to I-70 eastbound is scheduled to be limited to one lane until Oct. 31. The left lane will be closed for several weeks for the construction. In mid-October, the pattern will switch and the right lane will close.

The commission said drivers should expect slow-moving traffic and delays in this area and are reminded to follow all posted speed limits and to remain alert in work zones.

More information on the Pennsylvania Turnpike can be found on their website.