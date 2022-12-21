HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Leading up to the January inauguration of Josh Shapiro and Austin Davis, the Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee is holding a series of four interactive contests that will give community members a chance to be part of the inauguration of Pennsylvania’s next governor and lieutenant governor.

The contests include “Hometown Hero” nominations, art, essays, and selfies, the committee announced on Wednesday, and the winners will have their work featured during the inauguration and at the governor’s residence.

“We are thrilled to announce our interactive Contest Series to invite Pennsylvanians to get involved in this Inauguration and highlight the best of what our Commonwealth has to offer,” said Shapiro-Davis Inaugural Committee Executive Director Amanda Warren.

For the Hometown Hero Contest, people can nominate someone who has contributed to their community for a chance to attend the inauguration.

For the Art Contest, students are invited to share their photography or fine art that promotes the beauty of their community.

For the Essay Contest, students in grades 9 through 12 who participate in a vocational, technical, building trades, or computer science instruction program can submit an essay about how their workforce development course has prepared them for a career in their desired field and how Gov.-elect Shapiro’s plans to invest in the workforce will help them shape their future.

For the Pennsylvania Selfies contest, Pennsylvanians are invited to submit a selfie with campaign or inaugural merchandise.

Learn more and enter the contests here. The deadline to enter or submit a nomination is Jan. 6, 2023, at 11:59 p.m., according to the committee.

The Inaugural Ball for Shapiro and Davis will be held at Rock Lititz on Jan. 17, 2023. Earlier in the day, Shapiro and Davis will be sworn in at the state Capitol in Harrisburg.