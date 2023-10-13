NEW PHILADELPHIA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The coroner has ruled the deaths of two teens found in the woods in Schuylkill County a homicide.

According to the Schuylkill County coroner, autopsies were conducted on two teens who were found dead in a wooded area in New Philadelphia on Tuesday.

The coroner tells 28/22 News the two victim’s deaths have been ruled a homicide.

The discovery of the two bodies comes after state police reported two missing males, 16-year-old Angelito Xavier Caraballo, and 18-year-old Hunter Mock. Police say Caraballo was reported missing Sunday while Mock was reported missing Monday.

Pennsylvania State Police: Image of Hunter Mock

State police have confirmed Mock is one of the bodies found and the second body is of a 16-year-old male.

Wednesday, in the midst of this investigation, the Pottsville Area School District posted a statement regarding Caraballo claiming the 16-year-old has died and the district is offering counseling to assist students.

The coroner referred all other questions about the investigation to Pennsylvania State Police. At this time, information is limited on the details of the victim’s death.

This is a developing story and 28/22 News will update you with the latest as it is released.