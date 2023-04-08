(STACKER) — Stacker compiled a list of the counties with the best commutes in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the shortest average travel time to work, with ties broken by the lowest percentage of residents that commute over 60 minutes, and any further ties broken by the lowest percentage of residents that work outside the county of residence.

#50. Chester County

– Mean travel time to work: 27.9

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 9.3%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 25.7%

#49. Northampton County

– Mean travel time to work: 27.6

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 10.7%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 28.8%

#48. Butler County

– Mean travel time to work: 27.4

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 8.6%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 34.1%

#47. Susquehanna County

– Mean travel time to work: 27.1

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 8.0%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 28.1%

#46. Fayette County

– Mean travel time to work: 27.0

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 10.4%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 31.4%

#45. Westmoreland County

– Mean travel time to work: 27.0

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 10.1%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 32.2%

#44. York County

– Mean travel time to work: 27.0

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 9.3%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 17.9%

#43. Schuylkill County

– Mean travel time to work: 26.7

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 9.6%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 31.8%

#42. Washington County

– Mean travel time to work: 26.6

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 8.0%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 33.0%

#41. Allegheny County

– Mean travel time to work: 26.6

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 6.7%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 8.3%

#40. Bedford County

– Mean travel time to work: 26.5

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 9.3%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 25.5%

#39. Wyoming County

– Mean travel time to work: 26.2

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 5.9%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 44.1%

#38. Clearfield County

– Mean travel time to work: 26.1

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 8.7%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 26.4%

#37. Beaver County

– Mean travel time to work: 26.1

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.3%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 42.0%

#36. Tioga County

– Mean travel time to work: 25.4

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.8%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 10.7%

#35. Berks County

– Mean travel time to work: 25.1

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.9%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 25.1%

#34. Potter County

– Mean travel time to work: 25.0

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.9%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 17.8%

#33. Somerset County

– Mean travel time to work: 24.8

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.6%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 25.0%

#32. Northumberland County

– Mean travel time to work: 24.8

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.0%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 46.4%

#31. Lehigh County

– Mean travel time to work: 24.7

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.5%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 26.0%

#30. Clarion County

– Mean travel time to work: 24.6

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 8.1%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 29.5%

#29. Franklin County

– Mean travel time to work: 24.6

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 6.9%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 11.5%

#28. Indiana County

– Mean travel time to work: 24.3

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 9.1%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 25.2%

#27. Snyder County

– Mean travel time to work: 24.1

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.9%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 36.2%

#26. Clinton County

– Mean travel time to work: 24.1

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.5%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 30.6%

#25. Jefferson County

– Mean travel time to work: 23.9

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.8%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 31.8%

#24. Lawrence County

– Mean travel time to work: 23.7

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 6.3%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 34.8%

#23. Cambria County

– Mean travel time to work: 23.7

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 6.1%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 25.4%

#22. Mifflin County

– Mean travel time to work: 23.6

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.8%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 27.3%

#21. Venango County

– Mean travel time to work: 23.5

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 7.1%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 25.6%

#20. Luzerne County

– Mean travel time to work: 23.5

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 6.6%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 14.7%

#19. Lancaster County

– Mean travel time to work: 23.3

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 5.7%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 14.1%

#18. Bradford County

– Mean travel time to work: 23.1

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 5.3%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 8.3%

#17. Crawford County

– Mean travel time to work: 22.8

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 6.7%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 20.9%

#16. Cumberland County

– Mean travel time to work: 22.6

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 4.6%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 30.6%

#15. Lebanon County

– Mean travel time to work: 22.5

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 4.5%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 32.9%

#14. Mercer County

– Mean travel time to work: 21.8

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 6.0%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 15.7%

#13. Lackawanna County

– Mean travel time to work: 21.7

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 4.9%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 20.1%

#12. Dauphin County

– Mean travel time to work: 21.7

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 4.1%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 22.8%

#11. Blair County

– Mean travel time to work: 21.2

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 4.8%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 13.9%

#10. McKean County

– Mean travel time to work: 21.1

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 5.2%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 14.8%

#9. Columbia County

– Mean travel time to work: 21.1

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 4.0%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 31.1%

#8. Lycoming County

– Mean travel time to work: 20.8

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 4.5%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 14.9%

#7. Centre County

– Mean travel time to work: 20.7

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 4.1%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 8.5%

#6. Union County

– Mean travel time to work: 20.0

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 3.9%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 36.1%

#5. Warren County

– Mean travel time to work: 19.9

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 4.6%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 11.5%

#4. Erie County

– Mean travel time to work: 19.9

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 3.3%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 2.6%

#3. Montour County

– Mean travel time to work: 18.8

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 2.5%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 39.0%

#2. Cameron County

– Mean travel time to work: 17.7

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 5.7%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 20.8%

#1. Elk County

– Mean travel time to work: 17.4

– Workers with 60+ minute commute: 2.9%

– Worked outside of county of residence: 12.6%