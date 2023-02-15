The Pennsylvania State Capitol building is seen in Harrisburg, Pa., on Wednesday, October 26, 2022.

(STACKER) — Diabetes rates have been on the rise for the last two decades, and show no sign of abating. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, roughly 11.3% of the U.S. population suffers from diabetes—though many of those affected do not know they have the chronic illness.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Diabetes was the 8th leading cause of death in 2020, but the disease does not impact all Americans equally. Instead, variables like poverty level, geographic region, and race all influence diabetes rates, meaning some Americans are disproportionately impacted by the disease.

The Southeastern portion of the U.S. has a particularly high concentration of counties with elevated diabetes rates, with parts of Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee, Pennsylvania, Texas, and nearly all of Louisiana, along with other states, facing some of the highest rates. Studies have shown that lack of access to healthy, affordable foods and health care services, exposure to environmental toxins, and other health hazards associated with poverty and systemic racism contribute to the increased likelihood of developing diabetes. These same conditions also mean that poor, non-white Americans are more likely to endure complications and have higher mortality rates from diabetes than wealthier white Americans with the disease.

The proportion of young people with diabetes is projected to increase over the next several decades, with racial, geographic, and socioeconomic disparities only growing larger if trends continue. Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified the counties in Pennsylvania with the highest percentage of adults with diabetes. Ties were broken by the broader Quality of Life rank provided by the analysis, which includes other poor physical and mental health indicators. The age-adjusted diabetes rate was obtained through the Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System.

#25. Potter County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 9% (same as state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #25

— Quality of life rank: #49

— Length of life rank: #14

– Estimated county population: 16,453

#24. Schuylkill County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 9% (same as state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #63

— Quality of life rank: #50

— Length of life rank: #65

– Estimated county population: 140,709

#23. Erie County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 9% (same as state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #42

— Quality of life rank: #51

— Length of life rank: #35

– Estimated county population: 268,426

#22. Venango County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 9% (same as state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #53

— Quality of life rank: #52

— Length of life rank: #53

– Estimated county population: 50,328

#21. Indiana County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 9% (same as state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #50

— Quality of life rank: #53

— Length of life rank: #48

– Estimated county population: 83,664

#20. Fulton County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 9% (same as state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #37

— Quality of life rank: #54

— Length of life rank: #23

– Estimated county population: 14,501

#19. Crawford County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 9% (same as state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #49

— Quality of life rank: #55

— Length of life rank: #45

– Estimated county population: 83,697

#18. Northumberland County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 9% (same as state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #58

— Quality of life rank: #56

— Length of life rank: #57

– Estimated county population: 90,258

#17. Jefferson County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 9% (same as state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #47

— Quality of life rank: #57

— Length of life rank: #36

– Estimated county population: 43,108

#16. Cambria County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 9% (same as state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #62

— Quality of life rank: #60

— Length of life rank: #63

– Estimated county population: 128,672

#15. Lawrence County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 9% (same as state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #64

— Quality of life rank: #61

— Length of life rank: #64

– Estimated county population: 85,083

#14. Greene County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 9% (same as state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #65

— Quality of life rank: #64

— Length of life rank: #60

– Estimated county population: 35,621

#13. Lehigh County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 10% (1 point higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #13

— Quality of life rank: #26

— Length of life rank: #13

– Estimated county population: 370,802

#12. Berks County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 10% (1 point higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #15

— Quality of life rank: #32

— Length of life rank: #15

– Estimated county population: 421,017

#11. Lebanon County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 10% (1 point higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #27

— Quality of life rank: #37

— Length of life rank: #19

– Estimated county population: 141,663

#10. Luzerne County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 10% (1 point higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #60

— Quality of life rank: #42

— Length of life rank: #62

– Estimated county population: 316,982

#9. Dauphin County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 10% (1 point higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #44

— Quality of life rank: #44

— Length of life rank: #41

– Estimated county population: 279,874

#8. Monroe County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 10% (1 point higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #38

— Quality of life rank: #45

— Length of life rank: #32

– Estimated county population: 170,154

#7. Mifflin County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 10% (1 point higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #54

— Quality of life rank: #58

— Length of life rank: #51

– Estimated county population: 46,064

#6. McKean County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 10% (1 point higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #46

— Quality of life rank: #59

— Length of life rank: #27

– Estimated county population: 40,333

#5. Clearfield County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 10% (1 point higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #56

— Quality of life rank: #62

— Length of life rank: #49

– Estimated county population: 78,612

#4. Cameron County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 10% (1 point higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #51

— Quality of life rank: #63

— Length of life rank: #30

– Estimated county population: 4,330

#3. Fayette County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 10% (1 point higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #66

— Quality of life rank: #65

— Length of life rank: #66

– Estimated county population: 128,126

#2. Forest County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 12% (3 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #59

— Quality of life rank: #66

— Length of life rank: #30

– Estimated county population: 6,965

#1. Philadelphia County

– Estimated percentage of adults with diabetes: 13% (4 points higher than state percentage)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #67

— Quality of life rank: #67

— Length of life rank: #67

– Estimated county population: 1,578,487