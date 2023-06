(STACKER) — Unemployment rates, while significantly lower than the alarming pandemic peak of 14.7% experienced in April 2020, remain a subject of concern, though experts’ views on a potential recession are mixed. The last economic recession—the Great Recession of 2007-2009—sent rates up to 10% as of October 2009. It was not until the spring of 2019 that unemployment finally went down to the same level it sits at now.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

As of April 2023, national unemployment is at 3.4%, with little change from March. Seasonally adjusted unemployment rates by state demonstrate a rather sizable spectrum, ranging from just 1.9% in South Dakota to 5.4% in Nevada.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the highest unemployment rates in Pennsylvania using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Counties are ranked by their preliminary unemployment rate in March 2023, with initial ties broken by the number of unemployed people within that county, though some ties may remain.

Canva

#50. Berks County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.7%

— 1 month change: Down 0.8 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.6 percentage points

– Total labor force: 212,756 people (7,847 unemployed)

Canva

#49. Elk County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.8%

— 1 month change: Down 0.9 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 1.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 14,003 people (532 unemployed)

Canva

#48. Bradford County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.8%

— 1 month change: Down 1.1 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.7 percentage points

– Total labor force: 27,378 people (1,051 unemployed)

Canva

#47. Blair County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.8%

— 1 month change: Down 0.9 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.7 percentage points

– Total labor force: 58,501 people (2,199 unemployed)

Canva

#46. Northampton County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.8%

— 1 month change: Down 0.8 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 164,395 people (6,202 unemployed)

Canva

#45. Washington County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.9%

— 1 month change: Down 1.1 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 104,354 people (4,090 unemployed)

Canva

#44. Lehigh County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 3.9%

— 1 month change: Down 0.7 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 197,202 people (7,597 unemployed)

Alejandro Guzmani // Shutterstock

#43. Fulton County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4%

— 1 month change: Down 0.9 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 7,056 people (282 unemployed)

Walt Bilous // Shutterstock

#42. Juniata County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4%

— 1 month change: Down 1.7 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 12,114 people (485 unemployed)

Canva

#41. Westmoreland County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4%

— 1 month change: Down 1.1 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.7 percentage points

– Total labor force: 175,353 people (7,082 unemployed)

George Sheldon // Shutterstock

#40. Mifflin County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.2%

— 1 month change: Down 1.2 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.6 percentage points

– Total labor force: 20,733 people (877 unemployed)

Nick Shoe // Shutterstock

#39. Snyder County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.3%

— 1 month change: Down 0.8 percentage points

— 1 year change: No change

– Total labor force: 19,364 people (831 unemployed)

Canva

#38. Susquehanna County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.3%

— 1 month change: Down 0.9 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 19,901 people (848 unemployed)

Canva

#37. Columbia County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.3%

— 1 month change: Down 0.9 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 34,141 people (1,467 unemployed)

Canva

#36. Mercer County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.3%

— 1 month change: Down 1.0 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.7 percentage points

– Total labor force: 46,808 people (2,001 unemployed)

George Sheldon // Shutterstock

#35. Lycoming County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.3%

— 1 month change: Down 0.9 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.7 percentage points

– Total labor force: 54,902 people (2,376 unemployed)

Canva

#34. Lackawanna County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.3%

— 1 month change: Down 0.8 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 105,641 people (4,511 unemployed)

Canva

#33. Greene County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.4%

— 1 month change: Down 1.0 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 15,201 people (666 unemployed)

Canva

#32. Bedford County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.4%

— 1 month change: Down 1.3 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 23,885 people (1,061 unemployed)

Canva

#31. Crawford County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.4%

— 1 month change: Down 1.1 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 36,998 people (1,621 unemployed)

Bennekom // Shutterstock

#30. Schuylkill County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.4%

— 1 month change: Down 1.2 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 64,944 people (2,878 unemployed)

Canva

#29. Philadelphia County/city

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.4%

— 1 month change: Down 0.9 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.9 percentage points

– Total labor force: 740,396 people (32,487 unemployed)

Canva

#28. Carbon County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.5%

— 1 month change: Down 1.0 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.6 percentage points

– Total labor force: 32,504 people (1,478 unemployed)

Canva

#27. Erie County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.5%

— 1 month change: Down 1.0 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.7 percentage points

– Total labor force: 125,633 people (5,683 unemployed)

Canva

#26. Wyoming County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.6%

— 1 month change: Down 0.9 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.7 percentage points

– Total labor force: 13,521 people (627 unemployed)

Canva

#25. Jefferson County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.6%

— 1 month change: Down 1.2 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.6 percentage points

– Total labor force: 18,974 people (865 unemployed)

Canva

#24. Sullivan County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.7%

— 1 month change: Down 1.0 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 1.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 2,464 people (116 unemployed)

Canva

#23. Warren County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.8%

— 1 month change: Down 1.0 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 17,113 people (819 unemployed)

Canva

#22. Cambria County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.8%

— 1 month change: Down 1.1 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 55,281 people (2,640 unemployed)

Canva

#21. Venango County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.9%

— 1 month change: Down 1.2 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 20,527 people (1,008 unemployed)

Rusty Lofgren // Shutterstock

#20. Armstrong County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.9%

— 1 month change: Down 1.4 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.6 percentage points

– Total labor force: 31,068 people (1,526 unemployed)

Mark Rust // Shutterstock

#19. Indiana County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.9%

— 1 month change: Down 0.9 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 35,667 people (1,731 unemployed)

Canva

#18. Northumberland County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.9%

— 1 month change: Down 0.9 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 41,242 people (2,005 unemployed)

Orlowski Designs LLC // Shutterstock

#17. Beaver County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 4.9%

— 1 month change: Down 1.1 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 81,858 people (4,008 unemployed)

Canva

#16. Tioga County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5%

— 1 month change: Down 1.0 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 18,630 people (927 unemployed)

Canva

#15. Somerset County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5%

— 1 month change: Down 1.5 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.7 percentage points

– Total labor force: 31,693 people (1,589 unemployed)

Canva

#14. Clinton County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.1%

— 1 month change: Down 1.3 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.7 percentage points

– Total labor force: 16,747 people (860 unemployed)

Delmas Lehman // Shutterstock

#13. Clearfield County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.1%

— 1 month change: Down 1.2 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 34,685 people (1,773 unemployed)

Canva

#12. Luzerne County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.1%

— 1 month change: Down 0.9 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 159,321 people (8,058 unemployed)

eric scott gillin // Shutterstock

#11. Cameron County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.2%

— 1 month change: Down 1.7 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.9 percentage points

– Total labor force: 1,849 people (96 unemployed)

Canva

#10. Clarion County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.2%

— 1 month change: Down 1.3 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 15,744 people (817 unemployed)

Canva

#9. McKean County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.2%

— 1 month change: Down 1.2 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 16,489 people (855 unemployed)

Canva

#8. Monroe County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.2%

— 1 month change: Down 1.0 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.5 percentage points

– Total labor force: 82,138 people (4,303 unemployed)

Alizada Studios // Shutterstock

#7. Wayne County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.4%

— 1 month change: Down 1.1 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 21,935 people (1,176 unemployed)

Canva

#6. Fayette County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.5%

— 1 month change: Down 1.3 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.8 percentage points

– Total labor force: 54,911 people (3,022 unemployed)

Canva

#5. Pike County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.6%

— 1 month change: Down 1.1 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.2 percentage points

– Total labor force: 25,540 people (1,423 unemployed)

The American Explorer // Shutterstock

#4. Lawrence County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.6%

— 1 month change: Down 1.3 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.4 percentage points

– Total labor force: 38,595 people (2,179 unemployed)

Canva

#3. Huntingdon County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 5.9%

— 1 month change: Down 1.5 percentage points

— 1 year change: No change

– Total labor force: 19,034 people (1,121 unemployed)

Canva

#2. Potter County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 6.6%

— 1 month change: Down 1.7 percentage points

— 1 year change: Down 0.1 percentage points

– Total labor force: 6,649 people (442 unemployed)

Canva

#1. Forest County

– March unemployment rate (preliminary): 6.7%

— 1 month change: Down 1.8 percentage points

— 1 year change: Up 0.3 percentage points

– Total labor force: 1,614 people (108 unemployed)