(STACKER) — With inflation still eating into American household budgets, middle-class Americans are paying keen attention to their finances and finding ways to reduce spending.
Nearly three-quarters of Americans surveyed by financial services provider Primerica at the end of 2022 said they are not able to save for their future due to rising costs. Home prices, rent, and food inflation as well as higher prices for gas in the last couple of years are making it so that each dollar earned has even less purchasing power than before.
Stacker compiled a list of counties with the lowest cost of living in Pennsylvania using 2022 rankings from Niche.
#30. Tioga County
– Overall Grade: C+
– Public School Grade: C+
– Cost of living grade: B+
– Population: 41,089
#29. Indiana County
– Overall Grade: B-
– Public School Grade: B-
– Cost of living grade: B+
– Population: 83,620
#28. Beaver County
– Overall Grade: B+
– Public School Grade: B+
– Cost of living grade: B+
– Population: 168,260
#27. Westmoreland County
– Overall Grade: A-
– Public School Grade: B+
– Cost of living grade: B+
– Population: 355,107
#26. Sullivan County
– Overall Grade: C+
– Public School Grade: B
– Cost of living grade: A-
– Population: 5,935
#25. Fulton County
– Overall Grade: C
– Public School Grade: B-
– Cost of living grade: A-
– Population: 14,529
#24. Mifflin County
– Overall Grade: C+
– Public School Grade: B-
– Cost of living grade: A-
– Population: 46,156
#23. Blair County
– Overall Grade: B
– Public School Grade: B
– Cost of living grade: A-
– Population: 123,132
#22. Lawrence County
– Overall Grade: B
– Public School Grade: B
– Cost of living grade: A-
– Population: 86,311
#21. Juniata County
– Overall Grade: C+
– Public School Grade: C+
– Cost of living grade: A-
– Population: 23,607
#20. Mercer County
– Overall Grade: B+
– Public School Grade: B
– Cost of living grade: A-
– Population: 111,216
#19. Armstrong County
– Overall Grade: C+
– Public School Grade: B-
– Cost of living grade: A-
– Population: 65,967
#18. Potter County
– Overall Grade: C
– Public School Grade: C
– Cost of living grade: A-
– Population: 16,478
#17. Crawford County
– Overall Grade: B-
– Public School Grade: C+
– Cost of living grade: A-
– Population: 84,495
#16. Northumberland County
– Overall Grade: B-
– Public School Grade: C+
– Cost of living grade: A-
– Population: 91,853
#15. Bedford County
– Overall Grade: B-
– Public School Grade: B-
– Cost of living grade: A-
– Population: 47,729
#14. Schuylkill County
– Overall Grade: B-
– Public School Grade: C+
– Cost of living grade: A-
– Population: 143,308
#13. Huntingdon County
– Overall Grade: B-
– Public School Grade: C
– Cost of living grade: A-
– Population: 44,458
#12. Clarion County
– Overall Grade: B
– Public School Grade: B-
– Cost of living grade: A-
– Population: 37,571
#11. Fayette County
– Overall Grade: C+
– Public School Grade: C
– Cost of living grade: A-
– Population: 129,443
#10. Greene County
– Overall Grade: C+
– Public School Grade: C
– Cost of living grade: A-
– Population: 36,248
#9. Jefferson County
– Overall Grade: C+
– Public School Grade: B-
– Cost of living grade: A-
– Population: 44,491
#8. Cambria County
– Overall Grade: B-
– Public School Grade: B-
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 134,048
#7. Clearfield County
– Overall Grade: B-
– Public School Grade: B-
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 80,667
#6. Somerset County
– Overall Grade: B-
– Public School Grade: B
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 74,331
#5. McKean County
– Overall Grade: B-
– Public School Grade: C+
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 40,652
#4. Warren County
– Overall Grade: C+
– Public School Grade: C
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 38,791
#3. Elk County
– Overall Grade: B
– Public School Grade: B
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 31,037
#2. Venango County
– Overall Grade: B-
– Public School Grade: C+
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 50,810
#1. Forest County
– Overall Grade: C+
– Public School Grade: C-
– Cost of living grade: A
– Population: 7,121