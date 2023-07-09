(STACKER) — One in three U.S. bridges is in need of repair or replacement, according to data from the American Road & Transportation Builders Association, including 29% of interstate bridges. The cost to make these repairs is estimated to be in excess of $54 billion.

Stacker investigated which counties in Pennsylvania have the most bridges in dire need of repair using data from the Federal Highway Administration. The data is accurate as of June 15, 2022. Counties are ranked by percent of bridges in “poor” condition and ties are broken by percent square meters of bridges in poor condition. Counties that have no bridges or have no bridges in poor condition are excluded from the list.

#20. Westmoreland County

– Bridges in poor condition: 16.2% (100 of 619 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 6.6% (19,172 of 290,527 square meters of bridges)

#19. Potter County

– Bridges in poor condition: 16.4% (34 of 207 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 21.8% (8,600 of 39,390 square meters of bridges)

#18. Greene County

– Bridges in poor condition: 16.4% (50 of 304 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 6.7% (5,125 of 76,514 square meters of bridges)

#17. Crawford County

– Bridges in poor condition: 17.2% (69 of 401 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 9.7% (13,729 of 141,121 square meters of bridges)

#16. Bucks County

– Bridges in poor condition: 17.4% (117 of 674 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 9.6% (37,600 of 392,091 square meters of bridges)

#15. Somerset County

– Bridges in poor condition: 17.7% (80 of 452 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 6.2% (10,073 of 162,542 square meters of bridges)

#14. Mercer County

– Bridges in poor condition: 17.8% (78 of 439 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 10.3% (15,498 of 150,342 square meters of bridges)

#13. Carbon County

– Bridges in poor condition: 17.9% (24 of 134 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 8.9% (8,772 of 98,998 square meters of bridges)

#12. Fayette County

– Bridges in poor condition: 18.1% (76 of 420 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 4.9% (11,462 of 233,700 square meters of bridges)

#11. Warren County

– Bridges in poor condition: 18.4% (40 of 217 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 5.9% (4,099 of 69,347 square meters of bridges)

#10. Wyoming County

– Bridges in poor condition: 19.3% (27 of 140 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 6.8% (3,621 of 53,543 square meters of bridges)

#9. Monroe County

– Bridges in poor condition: 19.6% (61 of 311 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 11.0% (13,322 of 121,409 square meters of bridges)

#8. Indiana County

– Bridges in poor condition: 19.9% (60 of 301 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 10.2% (12,321 of 120,361 square meters of bridges)

#7. McKean County

– Bridges in poor condition: 20.4% (46 of 225 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 8.4% (5,423 of 64,320 square meters of bridges)

#6. Lackawanna County

– Bridges in poor condition: 20.9% (76 of 364 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 15.1% (36,454 of 241,139 square meters of bridges)

#5. Susquehanna County

– Bridges in poor condition: 22.1% (63 of 285 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 12.3% (8,706 of 71,061 square meters of bridges)

#4. Luzerne County

– Bridges in poor condition: 27.1% (122 of 450 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 25.3% (75,124 of 296,539 square meters of bridges)

#3. Schuylkill County

– Bridges in poor condition: 27.9% (103 of 369 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 14.0% (15,717 of 112,385 square meters of bridges)

#2. Wayne County

– Bridges in poor condition: 29.6% (77 of 260 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 19.1% (9,352 of 48,962 square meters of bridges)

#1. Pike County

– Bridges in poor condition: 31.1% (50 of 161 bridges)

– Square meters of bridges in poor condition: 18.3% (10,776 of 58,815 square meters of bridges)