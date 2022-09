(STACKER) — Seniors will comprise more than 20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections.

Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state’s senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.

With baby boomers moving into old age, fewer babies being born, and longer life expectancies, the senior population of America is on a spectacular rise. The lengthening of the U.S. life expectancy has been particularly dramatic, rising to nearly 79 years from 68 years in 1950.

Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most seniors in Pennsylvania using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents 65 years or older according to 2020 5-year estimates.

Keep reading to find out which counties have the most seniors in Pennsylvania.

#50. Butler County

– Population aged 65 or older: 18.8%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.0%

– Median age: 43.4 years old

— Median age of males: 42.2 years old

— Median age of females: 45 years old

– Total population: 187,798 people

#49. Snyder County

– Population aged 65 or older: 18.9%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.8%

– Median age: 40.4 years old

— Median age of males: 39.3 years old

— Median age of females: 41.8 years old

– Total population: 40,452 people

#48. Allegheny County

– Population aged 65 or older: 18.9%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 18.7%

– Median age: 40.8 years old

— Median age of males: 38.8 years old

— Median age of females: 42.9 years old

– Total population: 1,218,380 people

#47. Northampton County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.9%

– Median age: 42.2 years old

— Median age of males: 40.4 years old

— Median age of females: 43.8 years old

– Total population: 304,233 people

#46. Greene County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.4%

– Median age: 42.5 years old

— Median age of males: 41.2 years old

— Median age of females: 44.5 years old

– Total population: 36,484 people

#45. Indiana County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19.3%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 18.0%

– Median age: 40.2 years old

— Median age of males: 38.4 years old

— Median age of females: 42.1 years old

– Total population: 84,463 people

#44. Lycoming County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19.3%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.5%

– Median age: 41.5 years old

— Median age of males: 39.6 years old

— Median age of females: 43.5 years old

– Total population: 114,014 people

#43. Lebanon County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19.4%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.8%

– Median age: 41.1 years old

— Median age of males: 39.6 years old

— Median age of females: 42.6 years old

– Total population: 140,410 people

#42. Columbia County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19.4%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 17.7%

– Median age: 41.2 years old

— Median age of males: 39.9 years old

— Median age of females: 42.4 years old

– Total population: 65,390 people

#41. Franklin County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19.5%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.3%

– Median age: 41.7 years old

— Median age of males: 40.2 years old

— Median age of females: 43.2 years old

– Total population: 154,954 people

#40. McKean County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19.5%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.8%

– Median age: 43.6 years old

— Median age of males: 42.2 years old

— Median age of females: 45.3 years old

– Total population: 41,021 people

#39. Clarion County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19.6%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 18.8%

– Median age: 41.8 years old

— Median age of males: 40.9 years old

— Median age of females: 42.6 years old

– Total population: 38,633 people

#38. Lackawanna County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19.9%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.4%

– Median age: 42.1 years old

— Median age of males: 40.3 years old

— Median age of females: 44 years old

– Total population: 210,162 people

#37. Luzerne County

– Population aged 65 or older: 19.9%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.8%

– Median age: 42.7 years old

— Median age of males: 40.9 years old

— Median age of females: 44.7 years old

– Total population: 317,547 people

#36. Juniata County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20.2%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.5%

– Median age: 42.9 years old

— Median age of males: 42.2 years old

— Median age of females: 43.6 years old

– Total population: 24,657 people

#35. Adams County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20.3%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.1%

– Median age: 44 years old

— Median age of males: 42.5 years old

— Median age of females: 45.6 years old

– Total population: 102,627 people

#34. Schuylkill County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20.4%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.7%

– Median age: 44.3 years old

— Median age of males: 42.5 years old

— Median age of females: 46.5 years old

– Total population: 141,935 people

#33. Washington County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20.5%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.5%

– Median age: 44.5 years old

— Median age of males: 42.6 years old

— Median age of females: 45.8 years old

– Total population: 207,081 people

#32. Clearfield County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20.5%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 18.2%

– Median age: 45.4 years old

— Median age of males: 43.6 years old

— Median age of females: 47.5 years old

– Total population: 79,466 people

#31. Crawford County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20.6%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.8%

– Median age: 43.3 years old

— Median age of males: 42.5 years old

— Median age of females: 44.2 years old

– Total population: 85,074 people

#30. Blair County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20.7%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.3%

– Median age: 43.6 years old

— Median age of males: 41.9 years old

— Median age of females: 45.5 years old

– Total population: 122,495 people

#29. Jefferson County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20.9%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 21.3%

– Median age: 43.9 years old

— Median age of males: 42.6 years old

— Median age of females: 45.2 years old

– Total population: 43,570 people

#28. Huntingdon County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20.9%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 18.1%

– Median age: 44.1 years old

— Median age of males: 42.7 years old

— Median age of females: 45.6 years old

– Total population: 45,145 people

#27. Carbon County

– Population aged 65 or older: 20.9%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.2%

– Median age: 46.6 years old

— Median age of males: 45.2 years old

— Median age of females: 47.8 years old

– Total population: 63,964 people

#26. Montour County

– Population aged 65 or older: 21.1%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.4%

– Median age: 43.4 years old

— Median age of males: 40.3 years old

— Median age of females: 46.8 years old

– Total population: 18,178 people

#25. Fayette County

– Population aged 65 or older: 21.1%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.3%

– Median age: 45.1 years old

— Median age of males: 43.1 years old

— Median age of females: 46.9 years old

– Total population: 130,329 people

#24. Northumberland County

– Population aged 65 or older: 21.2%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.6%

– Median age: 44.5 years old

— Median age of males: 42.5 years old

— Median age of females: 46.8 years old

– Total population: 91,234 people

#23. Wyoming County

– Population aged 65 or older: 21.2%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.6%

– Median age: 45.2 years old

— Median age of males: 43.9 years old

— Median age of females: 46.4 years old

– Total population: 27,078 people

#22. Bradford County

– Population aged 65 or older: 21.3%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.0%

– Median age: 44.5 years old

— Median age of males: 43.5 years old

— Median age of females: 45.5 years old

– Total population: 60,721 people

#21. Fulton County

– Population aged 65 or older: 21.3%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.9%

– Median age: 45.7 years old

— Median age of males: 44.9 years old

— Median age of females: 46.5 years old

– Total population: 14,492 people

#20. Beaver County

– Population aged 65 or older: 21.5%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.4%

– Median age: 45.1 years old

— Median age of males: 42.9 years old

— Median age of females: 46.9 years old

– Total population: 164,781 people

#19. Mifflin County

– Population aged 65 or older: 21.6%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 22.3%

– Median age: 44 years old

— Median age of males: 42.4 years old

— Median age of females: 45.9 years old

– Total population: 46,179 people

#18. Mercer County

– Population aged 65 or older: 21.7%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.4%

– Median age: 45 years old

— Median age of males: 42.9 years old

— Median age of females: 47 years old

– Total population: 110,519 people

#17. Tioga County

– Population aged 65 or older: 22%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.9%

– Median age: 44.9 years old

— Median age of males: 43.8 years old

— Median age of females: 45.8 years old

– Total population: 40,759 people

#16. Lawrence County

– Population aged 65 or older: 22%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.9%

– Median age: 45.3 years old

— Median age of males: 42.7 years old

— Median age of females: 47.1 years old

– Total population: 86,148 people

#15. Somerset County

– Population aged 65 or older: 22.2%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 18.1%

– Median age: 46.2 years old

— Median age of males: 44.4 years old

— Median age of females: 48.5 years old

– Total population: 73,844 people

#14. Armstrong County

– Population aged 65 or older: 22.2%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.2%

– Median age: 47 years old

— Median age of males: 45.9 years old

— Median age of females: 47.9 years old

– Total population: 65,356 people

#13. Pike County

– Population aged 65 or older: 22.2%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 17.8%

– Median age: 48.6 years old

— Median age of males: 47.4 years old

— Median age of females: 49.7 years old

– Total population: 55,660 people

#12. Elk County

– Population aged 65 or older: 22.4%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.1%

– Median age: 47.9 years old

— Median age of males: 47.1 years old

— Median age of females: 48.7 years old

– Total population: 30,077 people

#11. Cambria County

– Population aged 65 or older: 22.5%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.2%

– Median age: 45.6 years old

— Median age of males: 43.7 years old

— Median age of females: 47.3 years old

– Total population: 131,611 people

#10. Venango County

– Population aged 65 or older: 22.5%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.3%

– Median age: 47.4 years old

— Median age of males: 45.7 years old

— Median age of females: 48.9 years old

– Total population: 51,355 people

#9. Bedford County

– Population aged 65 or older: 22.7%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.5%

– Median age: 47 years old

— Median age of males: 45.8 years old

— Median age of females: 47.7 years old

– Total population: 48,154 people

#8. Westmoreland County

– Population aged 65 or older: 22.7%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 18.3%

– Median age: 47.2 years old

— Median age of males: 45.4 years old

— Median age of females: 48.8 years old

– Total population: 350,722 people

#7. Warren County

– Population aged 65 or older: 22.9%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 19.4%

– Median age: 47.4 years old

— Median age of males: 46.3 years old

— Median age of females: 48.4 years old

– Total population: 39,466 people

#6. Forest County

– Population aged 65 or older: 23.3%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 5.2%

– Median age: 47 years old

— Median age of males: 38.5 years old

— Median age of females: 59.6 years old

– Total population: 7,190 people

#5. Susquehanna County

– Population aged 65 or older: 23.5%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 18.7%

– Median age: 48.7 years old

— Median age of males: 47.9 years old

— Median age of females: 49.4 years old

– Total population: 40,604 people

#4. Potter County

– Population aged 65 or older: 24%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 20.4%

– Median age: 47.4 years old

— Median age of males: 46.1 years old

— Median age of females: 49.1 years old

– Total population: 16,685 people

#3. Wayne County

– Population aged 65 or older: 24%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 16.6%

– Median age: 48.5 years old

— Median age of males: 46.9 years old

— Median age of females: 50.5 years old

– Total population: 51,268 people

#2. Cameron County

– Population aged 65 or older: 27.3%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 16.2%

– Median age: 51.6 years old

— Median age of males: 51 years old

— Median age of females: 51.9 years old

– Total population: 4,512 people

#1. Sullivan County

– Population aged 65 or older: 28%

– Population aged 18 and younger: 10.7%

– Median age: 54.5 years old

— Median age of males: 52.8 years old

— Median age of females: 56.7 years old

– Total population: 6,038 people