(STACKER) — Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and medical advancements, as well as healthier lifestyle choices relating to diet, smoking, and alcohol consumption.

Since 2020, however, life expectancy has started to decline. The opioid epidemic, COVID-19, and unintentional injuries—largely driven by drug overdoses—were the leading causes of a three-year decrease in life expectancy over the last two years. Stark disparities among certain segments of the population have also been observed. American Indians/Alaska Natives saw a life expectancy decrease of more than six years; Hispanic and Black Americans, a drop of four years; and white and Asian Americans, a decrease of about two years.

While no one single factor determines the overall health of an entire community, certain socioeconomic and environmental factors such as access to health care, substance abuse treatments, clean air, clean water, and affordable housing contribute significantly to the general health and wellbeing of the entire population.

Using 2022 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps from the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, Stacker identified counties with the shortest life expectancy in Pennsylvania. Life expectancy measures the average number of years from birth a person can expect to live, and is calculated based on the number of deaths in a given time period and the average number of people at risk of dying during that period. Counties with unreliable or insufficient data were excluded from the analysis. Mortality data came from the National Vital Statistics System.

#34. Montour County

– Average life expectancy: 78 years (same as statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #31

— Length of life rank: #44

— Quality of life rank: #17

#34. Clinton County

– Average life expectancy: 78 years (same as statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #20

— Length of life rank: #18

— Quality of life rank: #34

#34. Delaware County

– Average life expectancy: 78 years (same as statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #17

— Length of life rank: #29

— Quality of life rank: #14

#33. Allegheny County

– Average life expectancy: 77.9 years (0.1 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #16

— Length of life rank: #37

— Quality of life rank: #11

#32. Perry County

– Average life expectancy: 77.7 years (0.3 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #35

— Length of life rank: #42

— Quality of life rank: #28

#27. Indiana County

– Average life expectancy: 77.6 years (0.4 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #50

— Length of life rank: #48

— Quality of life rank: #53

#27. Somerset County

– Average life expectancy: 77.6 years (0.4 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #43

— Length of life rank: #39

— Quality of life rank: #46

#27. Erie County

– Average life expectancy: 77.6 years (0.4 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #42

— Length of life rank: #35

— Quality of life rank: #51

#27. Bedford County

– Average life expectancy: 77.6 years (0.4 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #39

— Length of life rank: #52

— Quality of life rank: #21

#27. Westmoreland County

– Average life expectancy: 77.6 years (0.4 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #22

— Length of life rank: #43

— Quality of life rank: #8

#26. Clarion County

– Average life expectancy: 77.5 years (0.5 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #34

— Length of life rank: #40

— Quality of life rank: #30

#24. Lycoming County

– Average life expectancy: 77.4 years (0.6 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #41

— Length of life rank: #38

— Quality of life rank: #43

#24. Sullivan County

– Average life expectancy: 77.4 years (0.6 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #30

— Length of life rank: #46

— Quality of life rank: #15

#23. Jefferson County

– Average life expectancy: 77.3 years (0.7 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #47

— Length of life rank: #36

— Quality of life rank: #57

#20. Forest County

– Average life expectancy: 77.2 years (0.8 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #59

— Length of life rank: #30

— Quality of life rank: #66

#20. Clearfield County

– Average life expectancy: 77.2 years (0.8 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #56

— Length of life rank: #49

— Quality of life rank: #62

#20. Venango County

– Average life expectancy: 77.2 years (0.8 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #53

— Length of life rank: #53

— Quality of life rank: #52

#19. Washington County

– Average life expectancy: 77.1 years (0.9 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #32

— Length of life rank: #50

— Quality of life rank: #10

#18. Crawford County

– Average life expectancy: 77 years (1.0 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #49

— Length of life rank: #45

— Quality of life rank: #55

#16. Mifflin County

– Average life expectancy: 76.9 years (1.1 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #54

— Length of life rank: #51

— Quality of life rank: #58

#16. McKean County

– Average life expectancy: 76.9 years (1.1 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #46

— Length of life rank: #27

— Quality of life rank: #59

#15. Armstrong County

– Average life expectancy: 76.8 years (1.2 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #55

— Length of life rank: #56

— Quality of life rank: #38

#14. Lackawanna County

– Average life expectancy: 76.6 years (1.4 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #52

— Length of life rank: #54

— Quality of life rank: #39

#12. Beaver County

– Average life expectancy: 76.5 years (1.5 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #45

— Length of life rank: #55

— Quality of life rank: #19

#12. Blair County

– Average life expectancy: 76.5 years (1.5 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #40

— Length of life rank: #47

— Quality of life rank: #29

#10. Carbon County

– Average life expectancy: 76.2 years (1.8 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #61

— Length of life rank: #61

— Quality of life rank: #47

#10. Mercer County

– Average life expectancy: 76.2 years (1.8 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #57

— Length of life rank: #58

— Quality of life rank: #40

#8. Northumberland County

– Average life expectancy: 76.1 years (1.9 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #58

— Length of life rank: #57

— Quality of life rank: #56

#8. Wyoming County

– Average life expectancy: 76.1 years (1.9 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #48

— Length of life rank: #59

— Quality of life rank: #16

#6. Lawrence County

– Average life expectancy: 75.8 years (2.2 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #64

— Length of life rank: #64

— Quality of life rank: #61

#6. Cambria County

– Average life expectancy: 75.8 years (2.2 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #62

— Length of life rank: #63

— Quality of life rank: #60

#5. Luzerne County

– Average life expectancy: 75.7 years (2.3 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #60

— Length of life rank: #62

— Quality of life rank: #42

#3. Philadelphia County

– Average life expectancy: 75.3 years (2.7 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #67

— Length of life rank: #67

— Quality of life rank: #67

#3. Greene County

– Average life expectancy: 75.3 years (2.7 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #65

— Length of life rank: #60

— Quality of life rank: #64

#2. Schuylkill County

– Average life expectancy: 75 years (3.0 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #63

— Length of life rank: #65

— Quality of life rank: #50

#1. Fayette County

– Average life expectancy: 74.9 years (3.1 less than the statewide average)

– Health outcomes statewide rank: #66

— Length of life rank: #66

— Quality of life rank: #65