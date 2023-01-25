HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday, county commissioners gathered at the State Capitol to discuss their legislative priorities for the upcoming year.

The County Comissioners Association of Pennsylvania (CCAP) is focusing on getting mental health funding, expanding broadband access, getting more 911 funding and reauthorization, addressing children who have complex behavioral issues, and promoting election integrity.

“These priorities reflect our ongoing commitment to providing quality service while using taxpayer dollars in the most effective and efficient way possible,” Venango County Commissioner and CCAP president Chip Abramovic said.

The County Commissioners Association of Pennsylvania is a nonprofit and nonpartisan representing all 67 counties in the state.