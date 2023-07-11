(WHTM) — July 11 is National Cow Appreciation Day. The day, originally created by Chick-fil-A, that happens annually on the second Tuesday in July.

Pennsylvania is known for its agriculture and dairy industries. According to the Center for Dairy Excellence, the state is ranked eighth in the country for milk production with its dairy farms producing nearly 10 billion pounds of milk per year.

According to the center, the dairy industry contributes $11.8 billion to the state’s economy, supporting 47,000 jobs.

The state also has the second-highest number of dairy farms in the country, totaling over 5,000. This number is second only to Wisconsin, which has 6,350, according to Lancasterfarming.com.

But how many cows are there in Pennsylvania, and how does that compare to other states?

According to data published by Statista, Pennsylvania was the sixth leading state in number of milk cows from 2020 to 2022. In 2022 that number was about 465,000 milk cows.

The states with more milk cows than Pennsylvania, listed in order from most to least in 2022, were California, Wisconsin, Idaho, Texas and New York.