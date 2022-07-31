LEECHBURG, Pa. (AP) — A crash during a motorcycle charity ride in western Pennsylvania sent at least eight riders to hospitals, authorities said.

Officials in Westmoreland County’s Allegheny Township said the crash occurred at about 1 p.m. Saturday on White Cloud Road during the 11th annual Riding For the Cure event to raise funds for research and treatment of breast cancer.

Chief Duane Fisher told KDKA-TV that arriving officers were told that one rider went down after going around a curve and other bikes coming upon the downed motorcycle were caught up in the crash.

Oklahoma-Vandergrift C&S Ambulance supervisor Monica Stringer told the Tribune-Review that four people with serious to critical injuries were flown to Pittsburgh trauma centers and four others with less severe injuries were taken by ambulance to hospitals.

A Riding for the Cure Facebook post said everyone involved had received medical attention and asked readers to “please keep those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”