EASTON, Pa. (WHTM) — On Dec. 1, the Crayola Experience announced it is gifting a total of $500,000 in holiday prize giveaways.

Each Crayola Experience center is gifting up to $62,500 worth of products and Crayola Experience adventures to guests who sign up for a free color wheel spin during the month-long giveaway. Half of the $500,00 will be donated to the First Responders Children’s Foundation.

Courtesy of The Crayola Experience

“At Crayola, we believe that creatively inspired kids grow up to be creatively inspired adults. And what can be more inspiring than the first responders who put themselves on the front lines for us every day,” said Crayola President and CEO Rich Wuerthele. “Like the First Responders Children’s Foundation, we are dedicated to helping children and families and this donation is our thank you to the true blue heroes for looking out for our families and the well-being of our communities.”

First Responders Children’s Foundation addresses the specific needs of children and families of first responders.

“We’re tickled pink, green, yellow, and orange by Crayola Experience’s kaleidoscopic generosity,” said First Responders Children’s Foundation President and CEO Jillian Crane. “Its Holiday Color Wheel prize giveaway will thrill young participants and brighten the holiday spirits of countless first responder families around the nation. Who knew philanthropy and goodwill could come in such a brilliant array of colors?”