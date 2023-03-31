EASTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Crayola announced that they will be celebrating National Crayon Day by launching its 3rd annual Million Crayon Giveaway at its Crayola Experience locations, including Easton, Pa.

As part of this giveaway, interested children will have the opportunity to create a personal, 32-count box of crayons. According to Crayola, participants will get to choose from a wide selection of over 70 different colors of crayons – including five new crayons from the company’s ‘Colors of Kindness’ collection.

These crayon selections will be chosen at the Crayola Experience’s 40-foot-long, Pick Your Pack wall.

“The first Crayola box of crayons sold in 1903 and 120 years later opening a box of Crayola crayons continues to unleash the imagination and provide unlimited possibilities for creative expression, just like visiting Crayola Experience,” said Warren Schorr, Crayola Senior Vice President, Business Development, Global Licensing, and Experiences

In addition to giving away a million crayons, Crayola Experience in Easton is donating 1,000 boxes of Color of Kindness crayons and 1,000 attraction tickets to The Salvation Army Children’s foster care and adoption program.

“Celebrating National Crayon Day and the Crayola crayon’s 120th birthday is the perfect time to colorfully inspire happy thoughts, encourage positive interactions, and motivate acts of kindness and compassion,” Schorr added.

For more details and to participate in the Crayola Experience Million Crayon Giveaway, you can register by clicking here.

According to Crayola, the Crayola Experience in Easton has more than 25 creative activities and attractions to choose from throughout their 65,000-square-foot facility.