PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — Pennsylvania’s next auction of unclaimed property from the state treasury’s vault will take place on Oct. 26 and 28, according to a release from the treasury.

“This is a unique opportunity to highlight our unclaimed property program and get more people interested in finding what is theirs,” Treasurer Stacy Garrity said in a release. “We work diligently to locate the rightful owners of every piece of property that comes into our vault – and I encourage everyone to search for themselves at patreasury.gov/unclaimed-property. But, even though we have the largest working vault in the United States, there is limited space. So, from time to time, we have to auction some of the physical items we receive.”

The auction will include close to 4,000 items, according to the release, including:

Multiple 1 ozt. fine gold South African Krugerrands

A Liberty Eagle 1 ozt. gold coin

Three U.S. $500 notes featuring President William McKinley

A 14K gold, diamond, and gemstone bracelet

A 10K gold necklace with a 14K University of North Carolina diamond-studded pendant

An Omega 18K gold wristwatch

A custom Breitling stainless steel and black diamond wristwatch

Unclaimed items are stored in the treasury’s vault for at least three years before they are auctioned, the release explains, and the treasury keeps track of the proceeds from the sales in case the items’ owners ever come forward to claim them.

About 1 in 10 Pennsylvanians has property to claim, and the average value of a claim is $1,500, the treasury says.