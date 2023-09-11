(WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police will provide an update on the search for escaped inmate Danelo Cavalcante.

The press conference in Chester County is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. after State Police say Cavalcante stole and later abandoned a dairy van that was found outside of the original search radius.

Cavalcante, who escaped from Chester County Prison after being sentenced to life for fatally stabbing his ex-girlfriend in 2021, traveled at least 20 miles northeast to East Pikeland Township and Phoenixville.

The 34-year-old was captured on security cameras now appearing clean-shaven and wearing a sweatshirt.

This image provided by the Pennsylvania State Police shows Danelo Cavalcante. The escaped murderer on the run for more than a week in southeast Pennsylvania has been spotted with what police called “a changed appearance.” Pennsylvania State Police said in a statement on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2023 that Danelo Souza Cavalcante was seen overnight near Phoenixville in northern Chester County. (Pennsylvania State Police via AP)

In Brazil, prosecutors in Tocantins state say Cavalcante is accused of “double qualified homicide” in the 2017 slaying of Válter Júnior Moreira dos Reis in Figueirópolis, which they allege was over a debt the victim owed him in connection with the repair of a vehicle.

The reward for information leading to his capture is now $20,000 and anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.