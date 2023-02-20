PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) – Comedian Dave Chappelle will be holding a one night only show with The Roots this summer in Philadelphia.

Chappelle’s show will be on June 2 starting at 7:30 p.m. at the Wells Fargo Center.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Tickets go on sale on February 22 at 10 a.m. for the cell phone-free show. Those attending will place their phone in a locked pouch throughout the evening and anyone caught using a phone during the show will be ejected.

The stand-up comic’s show is part of the Roots Picnic 2023 festival weekend primarily held at The Mann in Fairmount Park.

Among those set to perform throughout the June 3-4 weekend are Diddy, Lauryn Hill, and Lil Uzi Vert. The Roots Picnic 2023 event is general admission, standing room only and tickets for the festival do not include the Chappelle show.

Festival tickets go on sale February 22 with VIP tickets and presales starting February 21.