(WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue is reminding residents that the deadline for its Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program is approaching and will be on December 31, 2023.

Eligible Pennsylvanians age 65 and older, widows and widowers age 50 and older, and people with disabilities age 18 and older can apply for the rebates on property taxes and rent paid in 2022.

Residents should visit mypath.pa.gov to fill out their application electronically.

“We encourage all Pennsylvanians who are eligible for this program to apply — and to do so by filing online through myPATH. We have already seen more than 80,000 applicants take advantage of this online filing option this year,” Secretary of Revenue Pat Browne said. “This program is a lifeline every year for hundreds of thousands of people and helps many of them to stay in the comfort of their homes. We want to do everything that we can to ensure that everyone who is eligible receives this vital assistance.”

You do not have to have an account to apply on myPATH. Those who file online will receive an instant confirmation that their claim has been successfully filed.

Those who wish to apply on paper, can also download the application here. Applications must be postmarked by December 31, 2023 to be considered.

Both online and paper applicants will need to provide the required documentation for property taxes or rent paid in 2022.

It is free to apply for a rebate and applicants must reapply each year. Free assistance is also available at hundreds of locations across the state including at Department of Revenue district offices, local Area Agencies on Aging, senior centers, and state legislators’ offices.

“The Department of Aging has heard from many older adults and our aging network partners across the Commonwealth that affordable housing for older adults is one of our greatest challenges. We want to see older adults remain in their homes and communities for as long as they are able. Programs like the popular Property Tax/Rent Rebate can help ease the burden of paying mortgage or rent along with the high costs of just about everything while putting money back into older adults’ pockets,” Secretary of Aging Jason Kavulich said. “I urge any older adult who may not have applied yet or who thinks they may not be qualified to reach out to their local Area Agency on Aging, senior center, or local state official to learn if they are eligible to receive a rebate before the end of the year.”

Once you have submitted your application, no further action is needed. You can check the status of your rebate using the department’s “Where’s My Rebate?” tool.

The Property Tax/Rent Rebate was created in 1971 and has since provided more than $8 billion in relief to Pennsylvanians. The program is supported by the Pennsylvania Lottery and received funding from gaming.

Starting next year, the rebate program will be expanded to nearly 175,000 additional Pennsylvanians and the maximum standard rebate will be increased from $650 to $1,000. More information on the expanded program and how to apply for its benefits will come from the Department of Revenue in January.

More information about the 2023 program and eligibility requirements is available now on the Department of Revenue’s website.