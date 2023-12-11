(WHTM)– If you plan to get insurance coverage through Pennie the state’s health and dental marketplace, well time is running out.

If you want coverage starting Jan. 1 the deadline to sign up is this Friday, Dec.15. The monthly cost for coverage is based on income, meaning those who make less money will pay less for coverage.

“If you’re running a small business and need coverage, go to Pennie,” Lt. Gov. Austin Davis said. “If you’re retired and need coverage until medicare kicks in go to Pennie. If you’re a young adult who’s leaving your parent’s health insurance plan go to Pennie.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For more information, visit Pennie’s website by clicking here.