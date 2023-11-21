(WHTM) — Gender-affirming care for transgender teens has been the subject of intense political debate across the country. A lot of the focus has been on medical procedures, but advocates in the Midstate say gender-affirming care is much more than that.

“Gender-affirming care is a lifesaving practice,” said Cassie Ellison, therapist at the Lancaster LGBTQ+ Coalition.

Ellison said for transgender young people, access — or lack of access — to gender-affirming care makes a big difference.

“Not doing gender-affirming care can lead to higher rates of depression, higher rates of anxiety,” she said.

Gender-affirming care can be medical, things like puberty blockers and hormone therapy. Sometimes for adults, that can include gender reassignment surgery.

However, UPMC psychiatrist Dr. Kristen Eckstrand says it does not have to be. Eckstrand is also the medical director for LGBTQIA+ health quality at UPMC.

“There’s multiple pieces of affirmation that don’t intersect with the healthcare system,” Eckstrand said. “An affirmation is something that occurs across the board in society.”

Queer advocate Minnie Nguyen, who works with Lititz Chooses Love, echoed that, saying as a nonbinary person with no plans to transition medically, gender-affirming care is a broad spectrum of things.

“Gender-affirming care can even be a haircut,” she said. “Gender-affirming care can even be using the right name, using the right pronouns.”

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Still, it is the medical aspect that has become a political hot-button issue. Three bills involving the young transgender community are in the Pennsylvania house, including one which extends the time limit for people to sue over gender-related medical procedures they had as children

abc27 reached out to several Midstate lawmakers who have backed that bill and other measures for comment. Representatives Paul Schemel, the prime sponsor of the above bill, and Dawn Keefer as well as Sen. Kristin Phillips-Hill were unavailable. Cumberland County Republican Rep. Barb Gleim declined and Sen. Doug Mastriano did not respond to multiple requests for an interview.

The political debate can be difficult for members of the queer community.

“Policymakers will treat them as a talking point and not like an actual person, it’s incredibly dehumanizing,” Nguyen said.

Ellison said, “It’s kind of like people are debating your own humanity and your right to exist as a person.”

Nguyen said she understands people’s concerns, especially when kids are involved, but she said there is a process to determine whether medical intervention is right for each child.

“Medical doctors aren’t willy nilly going to hand out hormone prescriptions,” she said. “These conversations around ‘protecting the children’ ultimately undermines the professionalism, not just of counselors, therapists, but also medical professionals as well.”

Nguyen also points out that cisgender people, who identify with the gender they were born, can also get gender-affirming care. For example, women going through menopause can be prescribed estrogen.

“By putting the onus of gender-affirming care or some of that that as specifically a “trans thing”, it makes it a lot easier to kind of set aside a population of people that people may not understand or agree with,” she said. “Gender affirming care is literally for everyone.”