Sara Innamorato, a former state legislator who campaigned on progressive models to modernize county government, was elected Tuesday as the first woman executive of Allegheny County, which encompasses Pittsburgh.

Innamorato, 37, defeated Republican Joe Rockey, a political newcomer. She will replace Rich Fitzgerald, also a Democrat, who has served in the role since 2012 and was ineligible for reelection due to term limits.

Her victory is a win for a progressive movement that has sought to win local elections in cities such as Chicago and Los Angeles after setbacks on the national level. Our Revolution, born during Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential race and now one of the largest progressive organizations in the country, endorsed Innamorato in the primary.

She campaigned on improving policies at the Allegheny County Jail as part of a “comprehensive public health approach to public safety.” She supports ending mandatory minimums, solitary confinement and high fines and fees for minor offenses. She also advocates for affordable housing and economic growth.