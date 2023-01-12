HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn announced an investment of $11.8 million for improvements to help make the commonwealth more resilient to climate change.

The investment will go towards streamside forest buffers, converting lawns to meadows and trees, and planting trees in urban communities to help improve water quality and to make the commonwealth more resilient to climate change.

Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.

According to the DCNR, the grants are made possible through more than $8 million in American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) money appropriated to the Keystone Tree Fund in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania’s 2022-23 budget, and other federal state funds.

“Federal ARPA funds are intended to help us grow our way to recovery from the pandemic through investments in economic revitalization and clean water,” Dunn said. “DCNR worked quickly with a special grant round this fall so that we could get this money on the ground helping Pennsylvania communities.”

A total of 20 grants will be awarded, which will result in the planting of approximately 700 acres of streamside trees statewide, with several partners focusing on planting in the Susquehanna River watershed. Twelve grants will support the Tree Vitalize program and similar community tree planting efforts, and projects to change lawns to meadows and trees for pollinators and water quality will be included in seven grants.

Examples of the grants are as follows:

Alliance for the Chesapeake Bay , $3 million, to support riparian buffer plantings and lawn conversions within the Chesapeake Bay watershed;

, $3 million, to support riparian buffer plantings and lawn conversions within the Chesapeake Bay watershed; Chesapeake Conservancy , $900,000, for efforts to delist agriculturally impaired streams by providing funding for roughly 60 acres of riparian forest buffers, the establishment of recently planted buffers, and robust partner and landowner engagement;

, $900,000, for efforts to delist agriculturally impaired streams by providing funding for roughly 60 acres of riparian forest buffers, the establishment of recently planted buffers, and robust partner and landowner engagement; Pennsylvania Association of Conservation Districts , $100,000, to develop and manage a mini-grant program supporting lawn conversion projects statewide;

, $100,000, to develop and manage a mini-grant program supporting lawn conversion projects statewide; Willistown Conservation Trust , $260,000 grant to install a lawn conversion demonstration site and support a lawn conversion program for public and private landowners in its Chester County service area;

, $260,000 grant to install a lawn conversion demonstration site and support a lawn conversion program for public and private landowners in its Chester County service area; Erie City , $335,000 to complete diverse projects in areas that lack green space and canopy cover, including multifunctional buffer plantings, lawn conversions, and tree plantings; and

, $335,000 to complete diverse projects in areas that lack green space and canopy cover, including multifunctional buffer plantings, lawn conversions, and tree plantings; and Pottstown School District, Montgomery County, $440,000, to plant more than 500 trees on school district properties with a focus on areas in need of green space and tree canopy, Tree Tender training, and planting events with students.

You can click here to view a complete list of grants by county.

The DCNR Community Conservation Partnerships Program will administer the grants. The 2023 grant round is set to open on Jan. 17 and close in April.